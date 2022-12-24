GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Cap Hits $325.17 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $325.17 million and approximately $312,236.85 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars.

