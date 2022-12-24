Gifto Price Up 19.8% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Gifto has a total market cap of $17.66 million and $15.11 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

