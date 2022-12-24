GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,556 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares worth $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.13 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $97.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

