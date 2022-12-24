Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Glatfelter Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE GLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 347,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.48.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $371.78 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Glatfelter
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glatfelter (GLT)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.