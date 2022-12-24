Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

NYSE GLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 347,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $371.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 603.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

