GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.04. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10,200 shares trading hands.

GLG Life Tech Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

