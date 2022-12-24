Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In other news, CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Further Reading

