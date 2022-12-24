Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.38.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 439.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.39.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Global Payments by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

