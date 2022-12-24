Gnosis (GNO) Price Tops $86.89

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $86.89 or 0.00515730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $225.02 million and $2.97 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars.

