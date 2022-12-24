Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 896,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 522,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,456. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54.

