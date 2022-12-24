Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.53% of Graco worth $359,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.6 %

Graco stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. 399,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.