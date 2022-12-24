Gresham House (LON:GHE) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 755 ($9.17) and last traded at GBX 754 ($9.16). Approximately 40,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 29,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 734 ($8.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($15.49) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Gresham House Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 741.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 793.40. The company has a market cap of £288.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3,427.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gresham House Company Profile

In other Gresham House news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood purchased 5,194 shares of Gresham House stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £39,993.80 ($48,583.33).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

