Grin (GRIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $666,323.67

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $666,323.67 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,848.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00390304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00845891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00605482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00262640 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

