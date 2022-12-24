Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $744,277.93 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,858.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00391128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.07 or 0.00848679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00097434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00604419 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00261536 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

