Grin Price Reaches $0.0620 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $896,391.93 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,847.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00390622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00851963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00604588 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00261210 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

