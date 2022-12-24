GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.

