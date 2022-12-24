GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.