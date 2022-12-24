GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund comprises approximately 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DNP opened at $11.44 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

