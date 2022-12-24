GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 1,657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TEGNA Trading Up 2.6 %

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.70. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.