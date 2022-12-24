GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 14.9% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 44,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

