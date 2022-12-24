GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $540.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.63. The stock has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.