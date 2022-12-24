GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

