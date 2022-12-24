GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $193.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

