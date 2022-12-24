Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Up 2%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 1,422,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,286,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Guild Esports Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

