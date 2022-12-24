Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $30.66 or 0.00181921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

