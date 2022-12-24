Head to Head Contrast: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) vs. M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -751.64% -36.23% -34.32% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -138.07% 8.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $2.68 million 5.14 -$33.08 million ($0.64) -0.58 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ayro and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ayro and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ayro has a beta of 3.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M3-Brigade Acquisition II beats Ayro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. It also offers AYRO vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

