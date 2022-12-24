Head to Head Contrast: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and Reunion Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Reunion Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 806.59%. Given Reunion Neuroscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reunion Neuroscience is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Reunion Neuroscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $637.36 million 0.13 -$156.48 million N/A N/A Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 2.73 -$43.63 million N/A N/A

Reunion Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -25.23% -604.64% -57.94% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -81.06% -55.85%

Summary

Reunion Neuroscience beats P3 Health Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

