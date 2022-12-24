Head-To-Head Survey: Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) vs. Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Graphite Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -27.25% -25.97% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -72.43% -58.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Graphite Bio and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Graphite Bio and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 355.08%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,208.66%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graphite Bio and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($1.76) -1.60 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

