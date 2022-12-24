Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $8.05 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,572,179.731987 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04359008 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,273,556.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

