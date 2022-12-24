Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,179 shares during the period. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 3.24% of Henry Schein worth $290,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 139.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.64. 440,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

