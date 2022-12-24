Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Sells $1,238,018.70 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

