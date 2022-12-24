Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,121.46

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,121.46 ($13.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,206 ($14.65). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,188 ($14.43), with a volume of 79,889 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £944.21 million and a PE ratio of 1,934.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,120.11.

In other news, insider Leigh-Ann Russell acquired 2,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($14.21) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($28,425.66).

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

