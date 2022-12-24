Hooked Protocol Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $72.16 million and $14.03 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00008561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.4452523 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $8,680,108.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

