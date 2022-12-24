Hop Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $91,502.31 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $91,502.31 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

