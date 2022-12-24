Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $10.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 126,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,721.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 126,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,721.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,508 shares of company stock worth $319,842. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

