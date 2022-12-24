Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

TWNK stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,009,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,706,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

