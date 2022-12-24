Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as high as C$7.03. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 1,288,282 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.97.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$393.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.