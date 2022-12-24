HUNT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.65 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $48.65 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $861.81 or 0.05120154 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499455 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.01 or 0.29592968 BTC.

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

