Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 99,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 78,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
