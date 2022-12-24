Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 99,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 78,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.