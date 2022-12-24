Huobi BTC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,279.97 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $653.38 million and $17,279.97 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $16,766.41 or 0.99493596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

