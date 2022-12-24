i3 Energy Plc (I3E) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

i3 Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.30) on Friday. i3 Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Majid Shafiq bought 206,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999,889.40 ($6,073,723.76).

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

