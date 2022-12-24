iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $6.67 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $955.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

