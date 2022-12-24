Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Coerente Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 4.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8 %

ITW opened at $221.97 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

