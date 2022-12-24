Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading 20.9% Higher

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) traded up 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. 565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12.

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Rating)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.