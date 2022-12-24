Innova Wealth Partners Has $50.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,518 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 45.9% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners owned 0.18% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. 2,737,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,392. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

