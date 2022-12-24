Innova Wealth Partners Sells 245 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Innova Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,408,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,849,701. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

