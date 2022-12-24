Insider Buying: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Purchases C$15,400.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Pritchard purchased 192,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$15,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 539,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,154.80.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of TSE BSX opened at C$0.10 on Friday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$45.51 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

