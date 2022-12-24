Insider Buying: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Purchases $20,073.40 in Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) Director Eileen A. Kamerick bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,073.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCD opened at $11.81 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

