Insider Buying: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Purchases $20,073.40 in Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) Director Eileen A. Kamerick bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,073.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SCD opened at $11.81 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
