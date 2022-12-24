Insider Buying: Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Insider Acquires £95,380 in Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) insider Leigh of Hurley bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £95,380 ($115,864.92).

Manolete Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MANO stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.65. Manolete Partners Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335.60 ($4.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3,250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

