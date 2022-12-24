Insider Buying: Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Insider Acquires £95,380 in Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) insider Leigh of Hurley bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £95,380 ($115,864.92).
Manolete Partners Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MANO stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.65. Manolete Partners Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335.60 ($4.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3,250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98.
Manolete Partners Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.