Insider Selling: Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Senior Officer Sells C$24,614.00 in Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$24,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,262 shares in the company, valued at C$329,382.44.

Perpetual Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

PMT opened at C$0.71 on Friday. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.04.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

