Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 976 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.44. 5,780,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,689,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $260.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.